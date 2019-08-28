Akins hits walk-off single, Cedar Rapids beats Quad Cities 1-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jared Akins hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 1-0 on Wednesday.

Spencer Steer scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Gabe Snyder.

Reliever Brian Rapp (5-1) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three to get the win. Jose Bravo (5-5) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out three in the Midwest League game.

The River Bandits were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.