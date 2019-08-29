Sloniger hits walk-off single, Vancouver beats Tri-City 8-7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Ryan Sloniger hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-7 on Wednesday.

Tanner Morris scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch and advanced to third following singles by Jesus Lopez and Sloniger.

Earlier in the inning, Lopez singled, scoring Luis De Los Santos to tie the game 7-7.

After Tri-City's Mason House hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, Vancouver cut the deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the inning when Will Robertson scored when a runner was thrown out.

Luke Gillingham (3-1) got the win in relief while Deacon Medders (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

House homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Dust Devils.