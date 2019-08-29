Aldrete’s walk leads Salem-Keizer to 6-5 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Carter Aldrete drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-5 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday.

The walk by Aldrete started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Flores hit a sacrifice fly and Harrison Freed hit an RBI single.

The Volcanoes later added single runs in the second, fourth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Salem-Keizer starter Travis Perry (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Yovanny Cruz (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing four runs and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

For the Emeralds, Edmond Americaan homered and doubled, driving home three runs.