Gray, Florial lift Tampa over Jupiter 7-1

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Kyle Gray doubled and singled as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-1 on Thursday.

Estevan Florial doubled and singled twice with three runs and a couple of RBIs for Tampa.

Tampa got on the board first in the third inning when Florial scored on an error and Alexander Palma hit an RBI single.

After Tampa added two runs in the fourth, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when James Nelson hit an RBI single, bringing home Demetrius Sims.

Tampa right-hander Glenn Otto (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Dustin Beggs (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Tampa improved to 6-2 against Jupiter this season.