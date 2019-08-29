Sports
Kroon leads Clearwater to 3-1 win over Lakeland
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Kroon hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 3-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday. The Threshers swept the four-game series with the win.
The triple by Kroon, part of a two-run inning, gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead before Daniel Brito hit an RBI single later in the inning.
In the bottom of the first, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a single by Luke Miller that scored Raul Rivas. Lakeland answered in the sixth inning when Brock Deatherage scored on a wild pitch.
Michael Gomez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (2-13) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Clearwater improved to 10-5 against Lakeland this season.
