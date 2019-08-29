Rodriguez leads Delmarva to 3-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Grayson Rodriguez didn't allow a hit in six innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Rodriguez (10-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Delmarva started the scoring in the second inning when Cody Roberts hit a two-run double.

The BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the third inning when Malvin Matos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Seth Lancaster.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the fourth when Shayne Fontana scored on a double play.

Tom Sutera (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked three.