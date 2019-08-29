Breaux’s homer leads Charleston to 10-6 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Josh Breaux hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 10-6 win over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday.

The home run by Breaux capped a four-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 6-5 lead after Eduardo Torrealba hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

The RiverDogs later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Oswald Peraza scored on an error, while Torrealba hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Starter Charlie Ruegger (3-3) got the win while Trent Fennell (0-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Willie MacIver homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Tourists. Kyle Datres homered and singled, driving home two runs.