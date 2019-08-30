Mitchell’s kickoff return helps UAB beat Alabama St. 24-19

Tyler Johnston III accounted for two touchdowns, Myron Mitchell scored on a 98-yard kickoff return and UAB held off Alabama State 24-19 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Alabama State had its final possession with about six minutes left. KHA'Darris Davis led an eight-play, 37-yard drive to the UAB 46-yard line, but the drive stalled when he threw an interception to Will Boler with 2:54 remaining.

Johnston was 8-of-19 passing and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Parham. Johnston added another 64 yards on the ground and a 1-yard touchdown.

Davis was 18 of 31 for 112 yards passing and connected with Joshua Knight from 7-yards out that capped the scoring with 5:31 remaining in the third quarter. Duran Bell added for 112 yards rushing on just 10 carries and a score for Alabama State.

Mitchell's 98-yard kickoff return into the end zone helped the Dragons build a 14-13 halftime lead.