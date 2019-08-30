Houston plays Sporting Kansas City on 3-game road skid

Houston Dynamo (9-14-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (9-11-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Sporting Kansas City looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Sporting Kansas City is 5-7-3 in conference games. Sporting Kansas City has allowed 29 of its 45 goals conceded in the second half of matches.

The Dynamo are 4-8-4 against conference opponents. Houston is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with four assists. Felipe Gutierrez has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Mauro Manotas has 11 goals and five assists for Houston. Romell Quioto has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 5-5-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Houston: 1-8-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, four shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).

Houston: Tyler Deric (injured).