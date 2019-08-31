Davis, Gurwitz lead the way for Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis homered, tripled and singled, driving in two runs as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-3 on Friday.

Zane Gurwitz had a pair of hits for Inland Empire.

Inland Empire started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a triple by Davis that scored Michael Stefanic.

After the teams traded runs, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Starling Heredia scored on a passed ball.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the seventh when Davis hit a solo home run.

Rancho Cuca. saw its comeback attempt come up short after Heredia hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Inland Empire lead to 5-3.

Inland Empire right-hander Kyle Bradish (6-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter John Rooney (5-2) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Heredia homered and doubled, scoring three runs for the Quakes.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-8 against Inland Empire this season.