Perkins leads Hagerstown to 6-1 win over Lakewood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Nic Perkins had two hits and two RBI as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 6-1 on Saturday.

Hagerstown started the scoring in the first inning when Perkins hit a two-run double.

The Suns later added three runs in the second and one in the third. In the second, Armond Upshaw hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Justin Connell, while Perkins scored on a groundout in the third.

Hagerstown starter Jake Irvin (8-8) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Rafi Gonell (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and six hits over two innings.