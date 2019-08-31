Sanchez, Jones spur Hudson Valley to 9-1 win over Aberdeen

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Greg Jones had five hits and three RBI, and Rodolfo Sanchez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-1 on Saturday.

Sanchez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Hudson Valley started the scoring in the first inning when Jones scored on a groundout and Luis Trevino hit a sacrifice fly.

After Hudson Valley added a run in the second on a single by Jones, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jaylen Ferguson scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Renegades later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.

Ryan Conroy (5-5) went four innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 6-3 against Aberdeen this season.