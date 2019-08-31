Sports
Sanchez, Jones spur Hudson Valley to 9-1 win over Aberdeen
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Greg Jones had five hits and three RBI, and Rodolfo Sanchez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-1 on Saturday.
Sanchez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.
Hudson Valley started the scoring in the first inning when Jones scored on a groundout and Luis Trevino hit a sacrifice fly.
After Hudson Valley added a run in the second on a single by Jones, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jaylen Ferguson scored on a groundout.
The Renegades later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.
Ryan Conroy (5-5) went four innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 6-3 against Aberdeen this season.
