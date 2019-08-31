Greene’s triple leads West Michigan to 5-4 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Riley Greene hit a three-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday.

The triple by Greene started the scoring in a five-run inning and cut the Dayton lead to 4-3. Later in the inning, West Michigan tied the game when Greene scored on a pickoff and then took the lead when Zach Malis hit an RBI single.

Dayton went up 4-0 behind a two-run home run by Claudio Finol in the first inning.

Starter Sandel De La Cruz (4-4) got the win while Connor Curlis (4-6) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Finol homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Dragons. Michael Siani singled twice, scoring two runs.