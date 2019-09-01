Dungan, Tolbert lead Idaho Falls to 13-2 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Clay Dungan hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Tyler Tolbert had three hits and scored two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Missoula Osprey 13-2 on Saturday.

The triple by Dungan, part of a three-run inning, gave the Chukars a 2-1 lead before Travis Jones hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Idaho Falls later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Ismaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run triple to help put the game away.

Idaho Falls right-hander Nathan Webb (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Valdez (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over three innings.