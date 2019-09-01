Florido, Perez carry Everett to 11-3 win over Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Perez homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Deivy Florido allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Everett AquaSox topped the Vancouver Canadians 11-3 on Sunday.

Florido (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Everett scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Cade Marlowe hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Luis Joseph.

Luis Quinones (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Everett improved to 13-4 against Vancouver this season.