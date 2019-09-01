Difo hits walk-off double in 10th, Fresno beats Albuquerque 7-6

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Wilmer Difo had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-6 on Sunday.

The Grizzlies scored one run in the ninth before Albuquerque answered in the next half-inning when Noel Cuevas hit an RBI single, driving in Roberto Ramos to take a 6-5 lead.

Fresno starter Wil Crowe allowed one run and five hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three. Josh Lucas (1-0) got the win in relief while Ben Bowden (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.