Marriaga, Canzone lift Hillsboro over Boise 13-5

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Jesus Marriaga tripled, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Boise Hawks 13-5 on Monday.

Dominic Canzone homered and singled with two RBIs for Hillsboro.

Down 2-0 in the third, Boise cut into the lead when Joe Aeilts hit an RBI double, bringing home Vladimir Dilone.

Hillsboro answered in the top of the next frame when Canzone hit a solo home run.

Hillsboro later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run eighth, when Liover Peguero scored on a forceout to help punctuate the blowout.

Deyni Olivero (8-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Boise starter Jeffri Ocando (1-8) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Dilone doubled and singled for the Hawks.