Hansen and Castellanos shut out Down East, Fayetteville wins 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Austin Hansen and Humberto Castellanos combined for a shutout as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Down East Wood Ducks 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Hansen (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing four hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Scott Engler (3-2) went two innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

All three runs for Fayetteville came in the third inning, when Jeremy Pena hit a two-run home run and David Hensley drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Down East won the first game 3-0.