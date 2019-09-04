Jimenez’s double leads Johnson City to 8-6 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- William Jimenez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to an 8-6 win over the Burlington Royals on Wednesday.

The double by Jimenez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Aaron Antonini hit an RBI single, bringing home Jimenez.

In the bottom of the seventh, Burlington cut into the lead on a solo home run by Jack Gethings.

Will Guay (3-1) got the win in relief while Donavin Buck (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.