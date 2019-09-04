Campbell, Sullivan lift Montgomery over Jackson 4-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan homered twice and had three hits, and Paul Campbell allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Jackson Generals 4-0 on Wednesday.

Campbell (9-4) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, Montgomery grabbed the lead on a home run by Sullivan that scored Taylor Walls. The Biscuits then added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Lucius Fox scored on an error, while Sullivan hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Josh Green (2-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Generals were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 20th shutout of the year.