Palmeiro’s triple leads Bowie to 5-3 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Preston Palmeiro hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 5-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a four-game winning streak for the Senators.

The triple by Palmeiro started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, T.J. Nichting hit a sacrifice fly and Cedric Mullins scored on an error.

In the top of the ninth, Harrisburg cut into the lead on a single by Luis Garcia that scored Cole Freeman.

Luis Gonzalez (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jhonatan German (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.