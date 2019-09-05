Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal kept pulling away in his U.S. Open quarterfinal, then getting reeled back in by Diego Schwartzman.

In the first set, Nadal led 4-0 before Schwartzman got to 4-all. In the second, Nadal went up 5-1 before Schwartzman made it 5-all.

Took more than two hours just for those two sets. Eventually, both were claimed by Nadal. And so, ultimately, was the match and a berth in a 33rd Grand Slam semifinal for Nadal, who prevented Schwartzman from reaching his first by winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both out of the bracket, but Nadal is still around, meaning at least one member of the Big Three is in the semis at a 62nd consecutive major tournament. That trio has combined to win the last 11 Slam trophies — and Nadal is going to be heavily favored to make that 12.

On Friday, Nadal will play No. 24 Matteo Berrettini, a 23-year-old from Rome who is Italy's first male semifinalist in New York since 1977. Berrettini barely got there, edging No. 13 Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The other men's semifinal will be No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia vs. 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

NFL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott was finishing the early stretching at the first practice since ending his long holdout with the Dallas Cowboys when the star running back was called to the front of the group.

Cheers rose from teammates before Elliott led a brief set of jumping jacks to get the workout moving again.

The two-time NFL rushing champion is back with the Cowboys thanks to a new $90 million, six-year extension that makes Elliott the highest-paid player at his position — and just in time for the regular season. Dallas hosts the New York Giants on Sunday.

Elliott said the support from teammates on display for reporters was the same thing he was getting behind the scenes since the Cowboys flew to California for camp without him July 25.

Elliott will get $50 million guaranteed. The $15 million-per-year average on the extension surpasses the $14.4 million Todd Gurley got from the Los Angeles Rams last summer. Gurley's guarantee was $45 million.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have partnered with Empower Retirement on a 21-year deal to name their stadium "Empower Field at Mile High."

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District will meet later this week to sign off on the agreement that runs through 2039 and ends a three-year span without a title sponsor for the stadium that opened in 2001.

Ed Murphy, president and CEO of Colorado-based Empower Retirement, the nation's second-largest retirement plan provider, said temporary signage will be in place at the stadium for the Broncos' home opener against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to keep up his power resurgence, Gleyber Torres added his 34th home run and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 to move 43 games over .500 for the first time since 2009.

Judge is hitting .317 with eight homers and 12 RBIs in his last 15 games. He connected off Lance Lynn (14-10) in the third inning to become the fifth Yankees player with 20 homers this season.

Torres homered in the fourth, tying Gary Sánchez for the team lead and joining Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankees to hit 34 homers at age 22 or younger. The home run was the 200th off the Rangers this season.

New York improved to 92-49, including 11-2 when using Chad Green as an opener.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a leadoff homer and a two-run shot to give Los Angeles the National League record with 250 long balls this season, and the Dodgers beat skidding Colorado 7-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

Pederson, on a powerful tear at the plate, socked five homers and a double in a string of six at-bats that dated back to Sunday. He sat out Tuesday, one day after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch.

The Dodgers reduced their magic number to four to clinch their seventh straight NL West title.

Los Angeles surpassed the previous NL home run mark of 249 set by Houston in 2000. The Dodgers slugged 12 homers in the series while outscoring the Rockies 28-15.

HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP) — NHL players have yet to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement with less than two weeks before the deadline to do so.

Roughly 50 players met in Chicago to get an update on talks with the league, which executive director Don Fehr called "a long discussion, good discussion" about the situation facing the NHLPA. The executive board and the other players attending the meeting did not make any decisions about the CBA, and NHLPA representatives will be back in talks with the league in the coming days.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to reopen the CBA and set the clock ticking toward a potential work stoppage a year from now. Even after owners decided last week not to trigger their opt-out clause, there's still no concrete indication which way players are leaning.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hockey teams, except on rare occasions, typically wait until a player has a decent-sized body of work before making a long-term commitment.

The Arizona Coyotes saw enough in two productive seasons from Clayton Keller to lock him up before he becomes a restricted free agent.

The Coyotes signed Keller to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.15 million, meaning the playmaking right wing could remain in the desert through the 2027-28 season.

The Coyotes used the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NHL draft on Keller, a slightly built forward from Chesterfield, Missouri. Using his skill and craftiness, Keller set a Coyotes rookie record with a 10-game points streak and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2017-18 after leading Arizona with 23 points and 42 assists.

Last season, the 21-year-old became the youngest Coyotes player to earn an All-Star nod and joined Dale Hawerchuk and Teemu Selanne as the only players in franchise history to have four separate points streaks of at least six games within the first 100 games of his career.