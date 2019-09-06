Cipion, Rodriguez lift Rocky Mountain over Grand Junction 7-2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Arbert Cipion tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Rocky Mountain Vibes topped the Grand Junction Rockies 7-2 on Thursday.

Carlos Rodriguez singled three times for Rocky Mountain.

Up 2-0 in the third, Rocky Mountain added to its lead when Rodriguez scored on a double and Bryan Torres scored on an error.

The Vibes later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Joe Gray scored on a wild pitch, while Gabe Holt hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Karsen Lindell (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Jared Horn (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.