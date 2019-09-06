Slumping Padres look to stop 3-game skid against Rockies

Colorado Rockies (59-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-75, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tim Melville (1-1, 3.86 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-3, 4.24 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 28-33 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has slugged .422 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Rockies are 26-38 in division play. Colorado has slugged .457, good for second in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 153 hits and is batting .284. Ty France is 6-for-25 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 165 hits and is batting .321. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .270 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).