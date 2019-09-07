Pages hits two homers as Ogden defeats Orem 21-5

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Andy Pages hit a pair of the Ogden Raptors' season-high six home runs in a 21-5 win over the Orem Owlz on Friday.

Pages hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Andrew Blake and then hit a solo homer in the fifth off Ryan Randel.

Hunter Speer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Orem starter Jerryell Rivera (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Jose Reyes homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Owlz.