Roberson leads Clinton to 4-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Josh Roberson struck out 10 hitters over five innings, leading the Clinton LumberKings over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Roberson (5-4) allowed three hits to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Clinton took the lead on a home run by Evan Edwards that scored Will Banfield. The LumberKings then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Christopher Torres hit an RBI single, while Peyton Burdick hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Andrew Cabezas (5-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Tyler Webb tripled and singled for the Kernels. Cedar Rapids was blanked for the 15th time this season, while the Clinton staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.