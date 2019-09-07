Sports
Scruggs hits walk-off single, Yucatan beats Oaxaca 5-4
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Xavier Scruggs hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 5-4 on Saturday.
Alex Liddi scored the game-winning run after he reached on an error to score a run, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Jose Aguilar.
The Leones cut the deficit to 4-3 when Jonathan Jones hit an RBI double, driving in Walter Ibarra in the fifth.
Josh Lueke (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Socolovich (0-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Alonzo Harris homered twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Guerreros.
Yucatan improved to 7-3 against Oaxaca this season.
