Carter hits two homers as Monclova beats Monterrey 10-5

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a pair of homers, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 10-5 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday.

Bruce Maxwell and Noah Perio also homered for the Acereros.

The home runs by Carter, both solo shots, came in the third off Eddie Gamboa and in the fifth off Adrian Guzman.

Monclova starter Daniel Rodriguez (9-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (13-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.