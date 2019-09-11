Hurricanes release training camp roster and schedule. Who will be there for Carolina?

Carolina Hurricanes’ first-round pick has high expectations Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov.

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday released a 50-man roster and the schedule for their preseason training camp, which will have its first on-ice sessions Friday at PNC Arena.

The Canes will be divided into two groups in camp — Team Pride and Team Passion. They will have four practice days before their first exhibition game on Sept. 17 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canes and Lightning play again Sept. 18 at PNC Arena.

Ryan Suzuki, the Canes’ first-round draft pick this season, will be in training camp after a productive performance in the NHL Prospects Showcase in Nashville, Tennessee. The forward had two goals and four assists as the Canes lost two of three games in the event, which ended Tuesday.

The on-ice camp sessions Friday through Monday will be at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 am. at PNC Arena. The players will have physicals and physical testing Thursday.

