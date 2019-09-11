Sports

Hurricanes release training camp roster and schedule. Who will be there for Carolina?

Carolina Hurricanes’ first-round pick has high expectations

Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov. By
Up Next
Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov. By
Raleigh

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday released a 50-man roster and the schedule for their preseason training camp, which will have its first on-ice sessions Friday at PNC Arena.

The Canes will be divided into two groups in camp — Team Pride and Team Passion. They will have four practice days before their first exhibition game on Sept. 17 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canes and Lightning play again Sept. 18 at PNC Arena.

Ryan Suzuki, the Canes’ first-round draft pick this season, will be in training camp after a productive performance in the NHL Prospects Showcase in Nashville, Tennessee. The forward had two goals and four assists as the Canes lost two of three games in the event, which ended Tuesday.

The on-ice camp sessions Friday through Monday will be at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 am. at PNC Arena. The players will have physicals and physical testing Thursday.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
  Comments  