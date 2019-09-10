Romero’s single leads Brooklyn to 4-3 win over Lowell

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Yoel Romero hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Brooklyn Cyclones a 4-3 win over the Lowell Spinners on Tuesday.

Antoine Duplantis scored on the play after he hit an RBI triple.

The single by Romero capped a two-run inning for the Cyclones that started when Duplantis hit a triple, scoring Jake Mangum.

After Brooklyn crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Lowell went up 3-2 after Nick Decker and Cameron Cannon scored on an error in the third inning and Marino Campana hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mitch Ragan (4-2) got the win in relief while Yusniel Padron-Artilles (8-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.