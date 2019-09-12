High school football preview: The players and games to watch in Week Four

Cardinal Gibbons knocks off Wake Forest Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

It took until week four of the season to get a normal Friday night of high school football, and some Triangle teams will have a quick turnaround after playing on Monday.

But that won’t stop football fans from having a full slate of games to choose from across the area. Teams are settling into a groove as we head into week four of the nonconference slate. The headliner of the week features two undefeated teams ranked in the top 10 of this week’s Associated Press preps poll.

Game of the Week

Richmond County (3-0) at Cardinal Gibbons (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cardinal Gibbons put the state on notice by knocking off three-time champion Wake Forest in week one. The Crusaders get another test with No. 3 Richmond County on Friday. No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons had an extra week off to prepare for the Raiders, fresh off a 42-14 win over Butler. Richmond County comes into the contest averaging 41 points per game. The Crusaders aren’t too shabby on offense, averaging 42.5 points in two games, but their defense will have to play an A-plus game to slow down the Raiders, who have three players averaging at least nine yards per carry. Since 2015, Cardinals Gibbons is 10-7 against teams outside of Wake County in non-conference action. Richmond County might be its biggest challenge in that category.

You also don’t want to miss

Broughton (2-1) at Wakefield (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Broughton is coming off a close road loss at Cary, while Wakefield is riding high after a big win over Apex Friendship. The Wolverines have been trending in the right direction after falling to Leesville Road in week one and are off to their best start since 2016. This is the first matchup since 2016 between the former conference foes. Wakefield won that game 49-0.

Northern Durham (2-0) at Riverside (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday

In the latest Battle of the Bull City game, Northern Durham takes the short trip to Riverside. The Knights’ defense has given up just seven points in two games and are fresh off a shutout win over Jordan. Scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Pirates, who average 36 points per game.

Northern won the game against Riverside last year, 27-19, and have a two-game winning streak in the series.

Heritage (1-1) at Sanderson (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Have the Spartans found their groove under new coach Jeremy Buck? Sanderson is on a two-game win streak, and have put up a lot of points in the process. The Spartans are coming off a 54-point outburst against Apex. The Huskies have been off since Aug. 30 and hope to show no signs of rust Friday night.

Chapel Hill (1-2) at Jordan (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Jordan looks to get back in the win column after being blanked by Northern Durham last week. On the flip side, Chapel Hill is coming off its first win of the season, 35-34 over Carrboro, matching its win total from 2018.

SHARE COPY LINK Wake Forest coach Reggie Lucas talks about the improvement of his team after defeating previously undefeated Middle Creek 52-6.

Week four players to watch

Jeremiah Boronse, Wakefield

Wolverines running back rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns during a 41-14 win over Apex Friendship in week three.

Torey Floyd, Riverside

Pirates linebacker/defensive end had 13 tackles during a 62-19 win over Person.

Jameson Ollison, Enloe

Wideout caught two passes for 108 yards and one score in week three. Ollison could emerge as a top target for Jaedon Wortham until Isaiah Jacobs returns.

Russell Ange, Athens Drive

The Jaguars’ wide receiver had a big day against Enloe, finishing with 117 yards on eight catches. Through three games Ange has 21 catches for 263 yards.

Quadarius Bobbit, Enloe

Eagles’ linebacker had 13 tackles against Athens Drive.

Colin Johnson, Lee County

Yellow Jackets’ quarterback completed seven passes on nine attempts for 208 yards and three touchdowns during a 53-6 win over Douglas Byrd.

Jayden Chalmers, Lee County

UNC commit caught two passes for 88 yards, both going for touchdowns against Douglas Byrd. Chalmers also starts at cornerback and should play a big role as undefeated Lee County (3-0) takes on undefeated Hoke County (3-0) on Friday.

William Matejowsky, Cary

The Imps got back in the win column after a big game from Matejowsky. The 6-6 quarterback completed 18 of 36 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Omari Smith, Southern Durham

Smith carried the ball seven times for 110 yards against Hillside. The Spartans will need a big game from Smith this week against undefeated Seventy-First.

Jaylen Wright, Southern Durham

If the Spartans are to knock off Seventy-First, Smith will need some help from Wright, who rushed for 142 yards against Hillside.

Friday night schedule

Cummings (0-3) at Leesville Road (3-0), 7 p.m.

Enloe (2-1) at Apex (3-0), 7 p.m.

Garner (1-2) at Clayton (0-3), 7 p.m.

Green Hope (1-1) at Triton (1-2), 7 p.m.

Harnett Central (1-1) at Southeast Raleigh (0-3), 7 p.m.

Middle Creek (2-1) at Athens Drive (0-3), 7 p.m.

Panther Creek (1-2) at Apex Friendship (2-1), 7 p.m.

South Garner (0-3) at Rolesville (3-0), 7 p.m.

South Johnston (0-3) at Franklinton (2-1), 7 p.m.

Wake Forest (2-1) at Millbrook (1-2), 7 p.m.

West Johnston (0-3) at Knightdale (3-0), 7 p.m.

Williams (2-1) at Orange (0-2), 7 p.m.

West Brunswick (2-0) at Cary (3-1), 7 p.m.

Hillside (1-1) at Dudley (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland (3-0) at Fuquay-Varina (0-3), 7:30 p.m.