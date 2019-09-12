Padres, streaking Myers set for matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (77-68, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-77, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.12 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego's Myers puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

The Padres are 35-39 on their home turf. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .377.

The Cubs are 30-44 on the road. Chicago has hit 228 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 35, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats. The Padres won the last meeting 4-0. Chris Paddack earned his ninth victory and Manuel Margot went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Cole Hamels registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 156 hits and has 92 RBIs. Ty France is 6-for-25 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 77 extra base hits and is batting .290. Schwarber is 9-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Javier Baez: (thumb).