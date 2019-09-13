Roederer scores winning run in 10th, South Bend beats Clinton 3-2 in walk-off finish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the South Bend Cubs topped the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 on Thursday.

Roederer scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on a single by Marcus Mastrobuoni and then went to third on a single by Mastrobuoni.

The LumberKings tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Davis Bradshaw scored when a runner was thrown out.

Reliever Blake Whitney (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Peyton Culbertson (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Midwest League game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice for the LumberKings.