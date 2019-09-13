Sports
Garcia, Gittens lead Trenton to 5-2 win over Bowie
BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Chris Gittens homered and had three hits, and Rony Garcia pitched five scoreless innings as the Trenton Thunder beat the Bowie Baysox 5-2 on Friday.
Garcia (5-11) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.
Trenton started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Kellin Deglan.
After Trenton added a run in the third on a home run by Gittens, the Baysox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cedric Mullins hit a solo home run.
The Thunder tacked on another run in the seventh when Isiah Gilliam hit an RBI single, bringing home Gittens.
Tyler Herb (4-3) went two innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
