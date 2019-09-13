Wong’s homer leads Tulsa to 2-0 win over Amarillo

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Connor Wong hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 2-0 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

The home run by Wong scored Jeter Downs and provided all the offense for Tulsa.

Tulsa starter Markus Solbach (7-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over eight scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle Lloyd (9-8) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and four hits over seven innings.

The Sod Poodles were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.