Canes sign defenseman Fredrik Claesson to one-year contract

New York Rangers defenseman Fredrik Claesson, of Sweden, in action against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes added to their defensive depth Tuesday, signing defenseman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season.

Claesson, 26, will be paid $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level. He received a $200,000 guarantee.

“Fredrik adds a veteran presence to our blue line,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement.

Claesson, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, played 37 games with the New York Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and four assists. Listed at 6-1 and 196 pounds, he has 150 games of NHL experience with the Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Claesson came to Canes camp on a professional tryout contract. With defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk still recovering from shoulder surgery, the Canes looked to add to their depth and give coach Rod Brind’Amour another option on the blue line.

Claesson has also has played 285 career AHL games. Before coming to North America, he played in the Swedish Hockey League games with Djurgardens IF.

Claesson won a gold medal with Sweden in the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was a fifth-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2011.