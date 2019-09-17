Want to watch the Canes’ preseason games? Here’s how

Canes begin preseason exhibition schedule Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses the start of the Canes' preseason exhibition schedule on Sept. 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses the start of the Canes' preseason exhibition schedule on Sept. 17, 2019.

Carolina Hurricanes fans will be able to watch five of the Canes’ six preseason exhibition games.

Four of the broadcasts will be video streamed on the Hurricanes web site (CarolinaHurricanes.com) and the Fox Sports GO app. The fifth will be the Sept. 25 game at Nashville, which will be shown by Fox Sports Carolinas.

The games that will be streamed are: the Tuesday, Sept 17 game at Tampa Bay (7 pm); the Wednesday, Sept. 18 game against Tampa Bay at PNC Arena (7 pm); the Sept. 27 game against Nashville at PNC Arena (7:30 pm), and the Sept. 29 game against Washington at PNC Arena (1:30 pm).

Coverage of the Canes-Caps game on Saturday in Washington (7 pm) will be an audio feed on WRALSportsFan.com, which will have the audio feeds from all six games.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

John Forslund will handle the play-by-play and Tripp Tracy the analysis for the video streaming and audtio feeds. Mike Maniscalco will join Forslund and Tracy as the rinkside reporter for the Sept. 25 game on Fox Sports Carolinas.