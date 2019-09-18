Miami to visit Arizona Wednesday

Miami Marlins (53-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-75, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-13, 3.93 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (11-11, 4.39 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks -174; over/under is 9 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Starlin Castro and the Marlins will take on the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 38-36 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .438 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .592.

The Marlins are 24-49 on the road. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .240 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .288. The Marlins won the last meeting 12-6. Caleb Smith earned his ninth victory and Rojas went 4-for-6 with three doubles and six RBIs for Miami. Matt Andriese registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and is slugging .529. Marte is 10-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and has 78 RBIs. Rojas has 15 hits and is batting .349 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back), Nick Ahmed: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (hand).