Canes sign forward Ryan Suzuki to entry-level contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Ryan Suzuki, their first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Suzuki, 18, will be paid $832,500 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the American Hockey League level for all three seasons. He will receive a signing bonus of $277,500, the team announced Wednesday.

“Ryan is a skilled center with strong playmaking ability,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He’s an exciting young player, and we believe he has a bright future in the NHL.”

Suzuki, the 28th overall pick of the 2019 draft, played in his first game against NHL competition on Tuesday as the Canes topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 in their first preseason exhibition game.

Suzuki had 25 goals and 50 assists in 65 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Barrie Colts last season. He has 119 points (39 goals, 80 assists) in 129 career OHL games, and also served as an alternate captain in 2018-19.

During the 2017-18 season, Suzuki was teammates with Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

Suzuki played for Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The London, Ont., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.