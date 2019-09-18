Sports

Canes sign forward Ryan Suzuki to entry-level contract

Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick has high expectations

Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov. By
Raleigh

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Ryan Suzuki, their first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Suzuki, 18, will be paid $832,500 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the American Hockey League level for all three seasons. He will receive a signing bonus of $277,500, the team announced Wednesday.

“Ryan is a skilled center with strong playmaking ability,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He’s an exciting young player, and we believe he has a bright future in the NHL.”

Suzuki, the 28th overall pick of the 2019 draft, played in his first game against NHL competition on Tuesday as the Canes topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 in their first preseason exhibition game.

Suzuki had 25 goals and 50 assists in 65 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Barrie Colts last season. He has 119 points (39 goals, 80 assists) in 129 career OHL games, and also served as an alternate captain in 2018-19.

During the 2017-18 season, Suzuki was teammates with Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

Suzuki played for Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The London, Ont., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
