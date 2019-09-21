Pollock homers in Dodgers’ 12-5 rout of Rockies for 99th win

Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Pollock scores after hitting a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies, as Enrique Hernandez, left, and Max Muncy, second from left, wait for him while home plate umpire Greg Gibson stands at the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer in the Dodgers' half of a seven-run, fourth inning that took 41 minutes, and Los Angeles defeated the Colorado Rockies 12-5 Friday night for its 99th victory this season.

The NL West champions improved to 14-3 against the Rockies this year, including 7-0 at home. Colorado has dropped 12 straight games at Dodger Stadium, tying Cincinnati for the longest skid at the ballpark.

At 58-21, the Dodgers have their best home record since the franchise moved to Los Angeles for the 1958 season. They are closing in on their second 100-win series in three years.

Clayton Kershaw (15-5) put the Dodgers in a 3-0 hole with back-to-back homers to Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon in the first, and an RBI single by Tony Wolters in the second.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kershaw gave up another homer to Garrett Hampson in the fourth that left the Dodgers trailing 4-1. Kershaw allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out five and walked one.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wasn't around for all of his team's rally after he was ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson for arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the fourth. Roberts had been the only big league manager not tossed this season.

In the especially long inning, Colorado's three pitchers threw 61 pitches to 12 batters. The Dodgers had five hits, three walks and one batter hit by a pitch. The Rockies committed an error on a pickoff throw, too.

Corey Seager got the comeback going with a solo shot off rookie Peter Lambert (3-7). Will Smith reached on an infield single that scored Chris Taylor, who was hit by a pitch.

The Dodgers scored the tying and go-ahead runs on back-to-back RBI singles by pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández and Max Muncy that made it 5-4.

Pollock followed with his three-run shot to off Sam Howard that scored Hernández and Muncy, extending the lead to 8-4.

The Dodgers tacked on four more runs in the seventh, when rookie Gavin Lux and Hernández had RBI singles and Muncy added a two-run RBI double.

Sam Hilliard stroked Colorado's third homer of the game in the eighth with his first career pinch-hit homer.

Lambert gave up five runs and six hits in three-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland, out for a month with a left groin strain, could possibly work in relief Saturday. He would be on a 35-40 pitch limit if he does. He's struggled this season, with a 6.98 ERA in 20 starts for the team when he wasn't spending stretches at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner, out since Sept. 7 with a sprained left ankle, walked as a pinch hitter in the seventh and will start Saturday to get a few at-bats. ... LHP Rich Hill (left knee strain) threw 17 pitches to hitters and had no pain while wearing a brace on his knee. He will start Tuesday at San Diego.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi González (1-6, 6.23 ERA) has no decisions in two starts with a 4.35 ERA against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (13-3, 3.15) flip-flops in the rotation with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and starts Saturday while Ryu goes Sunday.