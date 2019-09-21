Tuioti leads New Mexico past New Mexico State 55-52

New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins (14) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. AP Photo

Tevaka Tuioti threw for a career-high 355 yards Saturday and three touchdowns, two to Jordan Kress, leading New Mexico to a 55-52 win over downstate rival New Mexico State.

Kress finished with 122 yards receiving and Ahmari Davis added a career-high 133 rushing yards and two TDs for New Mexico (2-1).

Aggies quarterback Josh Adkins had 335 passing yards with three touchdowns and ran for three more scores, while Jason Huntley rushed for 114 yards and a TD.

"It was a rivalry game as we told them and coach (Bob) Davie told these young men," said acting coach Saga Tuitele. "This was going to be a fistfight and the tougher team mentally and physically was going to win."

New Mexico started the game well when Jerrick Reed II picked off Adkins' first pass, taking it 43 yards for a touchdown.

"Anytime the defense scores, especially the first drive it kind of gives you a buffer," Tuitele said. "Our defense made stops, made plays when they needed to make plays. This was one of those games, these rivalry games, whoever it may be Michigan-Michigan State, it's going to be wild like this."

The game was tied 31-31 at halftime before Adkins connected with Tony Nicholson for a 3-yard touchdown to put New Mexico State (0-4) up 38-34.

But Kress got loose for his second score on a 20-yarder, and on the next possession, Tuioti found Cedric Patterson III for a 62-yard scoring strike and a 48-38 advantage for the Lobos entering the fourth quarter.

"He's the best of both worlds," Tuitele said of Tuioti, who missed most of training camp while dealing with an illness in the family. "He can run it. He can throw it. It was just good to get him out there and everyone rallied around him from the line to the defense to the backup quarterbacks and the coaches."

The game was tied five times in the first half before New Mexico pulled away in the third quarter.

"Shout out to coach (Doug) Martin and those boys down south," Tuitele said. "They came up and they didn't wilt. They were 0-3 coming up and they swung with everything and they gave us their best shot and it was a great game."

The Lobos led 55-38 five minutes into the fourth quarter until New Mexico State rallied for two late touchdowns.

"Our offense kept making plays," Martin said. "We tell our offense about answering scores. For most of the day, our offense answered. They scored and we answered. They just kept playing hard."

BIG PICTURE

The win keeps the Lobos on track to meet their goal of six wins. With winnable games on tap the next two weeks against Liberty and San José State, New Mexico would be in good position to achieve bowl eligibility.

After games against nationally ranked Washington State, Alabama and rising San Diego State, the Aggies desperately needed the victory over their rivals. Dating back to last season, New Mexico State has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games.

"I think this can be something that may bring our team together because you win as a team and you lose as team. There's no offense or defense. I thought we played with a lot of heart (Saturday) as a football team. If we can build on that, then yes, this can be something positive for us."

DAVIE UDATE

Lobos coach Bob Davie missed the game after suffering an undisclosed "serious medical situation" following the team's first game of the season Aug. 31. While Davie has been out of the hospital for two weeks, he has not resumed his duties with the team yet, although he is expected to do so this coming week.

"I know he wasn't here, but this was for Coach Davie and the Davie family," Tuitele said. "This was, I know it's one game, but everything that family has been through and he's been through these last couple of weeks, this was for them."

UP NEXT

New Mexico: The Lobos visit Liberty on Saturday. The Flames won a wild shootout in Albuquerque last year 52-43 for their first FBS road victory.

New Mexico State: The Aggies are home Saturday against the Mountain West's Fresno State. The former Western Athletic Conference opponents have not met since 2011 when the Bulldogs won 48-45 at home.