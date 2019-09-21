James scores late to give Abilene Christian 17-10 victory

Tracy James crashed in to score in the waning seconds after Abilene Christian recovered a fumbled punt to grab a 17-10 win over McNeese on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian (2-2, 1-1 Southland Conference) led throughout until McNeese's Cody Orgeron and Cyron Sutton hooked up on a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 10 with 1:53 remaining.

The Cowboys were able to force a punt on the next series but Sutton fumbled and ACU's David Stone pounced on it on McNeese's 37 with 1:02 left in the game. Eight plays later James bulled in from the 1 with 13 seconds remaining. Two plays earlier Luke Anthony hit James on an 18-yard pass that took the Wildcats to the 1.

Anthony found James on a 59-yard touchdown toss for a 10-3 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anthony threw for 313 yards and one score. Josh Fink caught nine passes for 123 yards.

Elijah Mack rushed for 125 yards for McNeese (2-2, 0-1).