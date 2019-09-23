Canes’ Martinook helps Pack crank up the volume

The Canes’ Jordan Martinook cheers on the Wolfpack before game against Ball State The Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook leads a Wolfpack cheer before NC State's game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook leads a Wolfpack cheer before NC State's game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes scored some field passes to N.C. State’s football game Saturday and took some friends with him to Carter-Finley Stadium.

Then, the fun began.

Martinook, wearing a floppy hat and red No. 19 Wolfpack jersey, posed for photos with teammates Andrei Svechnikov, Warren Foegele, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dougie Hamilton and Clark Bishop on the sideline. Before long, the Canes forward was leading State fans in the “Wolf! Pack! Wolf! Pack!” cheer, waving his arms, asking for volume, clearly the ringleader.

“It was cool,” Martinook said Monday. “That’s the first time I’ve ever been down there that close to the game. Walking behind the bench, it’s cool to see how big those boys are. Real big. The atmosphere was just awesome.”

Martinook, a native of Brandon, Manitoba, said he played a little football as a kid. Wide receiver, running back, quarterback, safety ... Martinook said he tried those positions until his first year of bantam hockey as a young teenager.

“I was a big, big football guy but it comes to a point where you have to pick, right?” he said. “I was going from hockey game on a Saturday afternoon to a football game Saturday night. It was a lot back then. But I love football, I love watching it.”

Martinook and the Canes contingent watched as the Pack topped Ball State 34-23, the biggest play coming on Thayer Thomas’ 76-yard punt return for a score in the third quarter.

“I’m a big fan of Thayer,” Martinook said. “Reminds me of Renfrow from Clemson.”

That would be Hunter Renfrow, now with the Oakland Raiders, a smaller receiver with deceptive speed and good hands.

“That punt return was cool,” Martinook said.

As for leading the cheers with the fans, Martinook said, “I went to a game last year and saw it and knew it was a thing they do. They kind of had it going there and I stepped in late.”