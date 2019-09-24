Canes deal defenseman Justin Faulk to St. Louis Blues

Carolina Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk talks trade speculation as camp opens The Carolina Hurricanes opened preseason training camp at PNC Arena on Sept. 13, 2019, and veteran defenseman Justin Faulk addressed the constant trade speculation swirling around him as he tries to prepare for the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Hurricanes opened preseason training camp at PNC Arena on Sept. 13, 2019, and veteran defenseman Justin Faulk addressed the constant trade speculation swirling around him as he tries to prepare for the season.

Justin Faulk once scoffed at media trade speculation, the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman saying, “I’ve been traded a hundred times according to reports.”

But the Canes now have officially parted ways with Faulk, a former NHL All-Star and U.S. Olympian. Carolina on Tuesday traded Faulk to the St. Louis Blues, acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson and prospect Dominik Bokk in the deal from the 2019 Stanley Cup champions.

Faulk signed a seven-year contract extension with the Blues that will pay him an average of $6.5 million a year, the Blues announced. The deal could not be completed until the contract terms were finalized.

The teams also swapped draft picks -- Carolina getting the Blues’ seventh-round selection in 2021 and St. Louis receiving the Canes’ fifth-round pick in 2020.

Faulk was at training camp practice Monday but did not appear at a team autograph session Monday night with Canes’ season ticket-holders at PNC Arena, his name plate being pulled. When he then did not participate Tuesday in the practice and intrasquad scrimmage, more questions arose.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour, asked about Faulk after practice, said, “He’s healthy. I was told to keep him off (the ice). I know it’s not a health issue. He’s fine.”

Faulk, 27, is headed into the final year of a six-year contract that carried an average salary-cap hit of $4.833 million a year but will pay him a $6 million salary in 2019-20. Canes general manager Don Waddell had said negotiations about a possible contract extension had not been productive.

There was talk of a possible trade with the Anaheim Ducks and Faulk was peppered with questions about it from the media on the first day of training camp.

“If it happens, it happens to pretty much everybody in the league at some point,” Faulk said on Sept. 13.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk (27) talks with coach Brind’Amour during practice on Monday, May 6, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Edmundson, 26, led the Blues with 68 penalty minutes in 64 games during the 2018-19 regular season. The 6-4, 215-pounder was fourth among Blues blueliners with a plus-8 rating and averaged more than two minutes per game in shorthanded ice time, helping St. Louis’ penalty kill rank ninth in the NHL for the season. He appeared in 22 of the Blues’ 26 playoff games in helping St. Louis win its first Stanley Cup.

Bokk, 19, is in his third Swedish Hockey League season, after totaling 23 points in 47 games for the Vaxjo Lakers in 2018-19. The Blues took the 6-2, 182-pound forward with the 25th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“Joel is a big, physical presence on defense, who knows what it takes to win a championship,” Waddell said in a statement. “Dominik was a first-round pick who has a real chance to be an impact player on the NHL level.

Faulk has a modified no-trade clause in his contract that specified 15 pre-approved teams.

In an N&O interview before camp began, Faulk discussed the changes that had been made to the Canes since last season.

“That’s the way it goes. It’s a business and organizations make decisions based on however they see fit,” he said. “A lot of times it’s not just one year down the road, it’s multiple years down the road. We’ll see how it goes.”

That was said before the Canes signed free-agent defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year deal with a cap hit of $4.050 million a year. That added to the Canes’ glut of defensemen and also pushed them over the NHL salary cap.

Faulk was a co-captain with Jordan Staal for the Canes in 2018-19 and an alternate captain last year. A second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2010, he has played 559 games for the Canes and experienced his first playoff games this past season as the Canes reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Faulk set a career high with 17 goals in 2016-17 and has career totals of 85 goals and 173 assists in regular-season play. His heavy shot was always a threat, especially on the power play, and he was tough and gritty in the defensive end.

Faulk played 82 games last season, finishing with 11 goals and 24 assists and career-best plus-9 rating. He had a goal and seven assists in 15 playoff games as the Canes won series against the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders before being swept by the Boston Bruins.

A native of South St. Paul, Minn., Faulk won a national championship as a freshman at Minnesota-Duluth in 2010-11. He played for Team USA in the World Junior Championship and in World Championships, and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2014.

“We’d like to thank Justin for both his on-ice and off-ice contributions during his time with the Hurricanes,” Waddell said in a statement. “He was a great teammate and made a significant impact on the community, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”