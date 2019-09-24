St. Aug’s football coach tweets that he’s been fired three games into the season

SAU football coach Tim Chavous talks Falcons football Saint Augustine’s head coach Tim Chavous is set to start year five with the Falcons and has his team trending in the right direction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Saint Augustine’s head coach Tim Chavous is set to start year five with the Falcons and has his team trending in the right direction.

Heading into the fourth week of the season, Saint Augustine’s might be looking for a new football coach.

On Monday, Tim Chavous posted on Twitter that he had been fired from his job as the Falcons head football coach. The tweet has since been deleted. In the post, Chavous wrote in all caps that he was fired “BECAUSE MY A.D. GEORGE WILLIAMS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DIDN’T WANT TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR HIM NOT DOING HIS A.D. DUTIES.”

Chavous added that the school needed a scapegoat.

Williams could not be reached for comment. St. Aug’s football officials confirmed to The News & Observer via email that a release related to Chavous and his status as head coach will be released later Tuesday.

The Falcons are 0-3 so far this season and have been outscored 148-28. SAU lost its home opener 34-7 to CIAA foe Virginia State last Saturday.

Chavous was named the head coach in February of 2016 after previously serving as an assistant coach for the Falcons. He has an overall record of 9-23.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.