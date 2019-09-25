New guy Edmundson happy to be joining ‘jerks’

Edmundson happy to join ‘jerks’ Defenseman Joel Edmundson, traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, put in his first practice with his new team Sept. 25, 2019 and said he was happy to join the "jerks." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defenseman Joel Edmundson, traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, put in his first practice with his new team Sept. 25, 2019 and said he was happy to join the "jerks."

On Tuesday, the locker room stall at PNC Arena had a “Faulk” nameplate above it.

On Wednesday, “New Guy.”

Things can change quickly in the NHL and it did for defensemen Justin Faulk and Joel Edmundson. After eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes, Faulk was traded Tuesday to the St. Louis Blues. Coming back to Carolina, quickly, in the deal was Edmundson. The new guy.

Talk about a fast D-to-D pass.

“I was told about noon Central Time and most of the guys in St. Louis were playing that night so I didn’t get to really say bye to many guys, maybe a handful,” Edmundson said Wednesday. “I just started packing and hopped on a 7 o’clock flight and got here about 1 o’clock last night and early morning today. Quick turnaround.”

Edmundson put in his first practice with the Canes at PNC Arena, saying his hellos and getting a feel for the room, for his new teammates and coaches. Wearing No. 6, he was on the ice with the group of players not going to Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday for the preseason exhibition game against the Predators.

In a sport that seems to have six degrees of separation at every turn, Edmundson said he has no past association with anyone on the Canes. He had met forward Brock McGinn once in St. Louis as a friend of a friend, he said, but that was it.

“I’m just happy to be here to join the group of jerks,” he said, smiling.

Edmundson does have something in common with such players as Teuvo Teravainen and Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour. He has had his hands on the Stanley Cup, winning it with the Blues this year, and will have his name engraved on it forever. That’s hard-earned experience.

“That’s a huge plus, to have that on our blue line,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s going to take him a little time to get adjusted. It’s a big shock when you go from winning a Cup and you’re out of there. It’s going to take him some time to get acclimated.”

Edmundson has taken over Faulk’s old stall on defenseman row in the PNC Arena locker room, seated between Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce. Faulk, in that seat for so long, is someone who will be missed both for his play on the ice and his personality off it.

“It’s obviously tough,” Pesce said. “He was a leader for us. I loved that he would always speak his mind. He didn’t care who he was talking to. If he had something to say he was going to say it, and I respected him for that. I wish him the best.”

Edmundson, 26, is in the final year of a contract and is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. So was Faulk until he signed a seven-year contract extension with the Blues that will pay him an average of $6.5 million a season.

The Canes also obtained offensive prospect Dominik Bokk, now in the Swedish League, in the deal.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says the team wanted to keep veteran defenseman Justin Faulk but his trade to the St. Louis Blues came down to business.

Brind’Amour said Wednesday the Canes made every attempt to get Faulk to agree to an extension and stay put, with Brind’Amour doing some personal coaxing.

“It’s business. That’s really what it came down to,” Brind’Amour said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “We wanted to keep him. In my opinion I thought we made a good effort to try to keep him. It didn’t happen.

“He was a big part of the group for sure. But we’ve got to move on and we got a good piece back. We got a big D-man back who will fill a lot of what ‘Faulker’ brought, which is that grittiness I think we’re certainly missing. I guess time will tell how it works out but it’s always tough to lose a guy who’s been around here and had such an impact on your group.”

Edmundson has the big frame at 6-4 and 215 pounds and can thump people in the defensive zone. He had 68 penalty minutes in 64 games last season for the Blues, a team high.

Joel Edmundson’s stall in the Carolina Hurricanes’ locker room has a nameplate that has become a tradition after a player is traded to the Canes. Chip Alexander

“It’s huge for a D corps having a guy who comes fresh off winning the Cup,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “He brings a physical presence in the D zone. I know when we played them in past years everyone thought he stood out as a solid D-man. Even with the loss of ‘Faulker’ I believe we’re still one of the best D corps in the league.”

Brind’Amour noted that the Canes now are without two big parts of last year’s leadership group: former captain Justin Williams, who has “stepped away” from hockey but not retired, and now Faulk, who served with Jordan Staal as an alternate captain last season.

“To be honest with you I’m more concerned about that stuff than the play of what we’re losing,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s something we had, for whatever reason, last year that was perfect, the leadership and how it all flowed. That’s going to be a question for us for sure.”

Faulk is a former NCAA champion, NHL All-Star and U.S. Olympic team member but had not been in the Stanley Cup playoffs until last season. His play helped the Canes not only qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2009 but reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Edmundson raised the Cup with the Blues but said he was more than aware of what the Canes were doing in the Eastern playoffs last season.

“They made noise all around the league,” he said. “I think the hockey world kind of recognized what kind of team they have here.”