Pittsburgh’s Gonzalez puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (73-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-9, 3.84 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (4-6, 5.07 ERA)

LINE: Reds -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Gonzalez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Cincinnati.

The Pirates are 28-45 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .316.

The Reds are 31-42 against NL Central Division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.82 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 77 extra base hits and is batting .275. Reynolds is 6-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 49 home runs and is batting .273. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Reds: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: (hamstring), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).