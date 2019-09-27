Hurricanes fall to Predators 2-1 in overtime in preseason game at PNC Arena

Carolina Hurricanes’ Joel Edmundson (6) reaches in to tip the puck away from Nashville Predators’ Frederick Gaudreau (89) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Rod Brind’Amour didn’t want to answer the question, at least for a few more days:

The Carolina Hurricanes had a certain hunger about them last year, but what about this season?

A year ago, the Canes had not made the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2009. Justin Williams, then the team captain, constantly talked of the Canes becoming relevant again in the NHL. The team, in Brind’Amour’s first year as a head coach, not only reached the playoffs but also the Eastern Conference finals.

With Williams now in semi-retirement and not playing, with defenseman Justin Faulk now traded and with a different cast of players, does Brind’Amour sense the same degree of hunger, urgency?

“That’s a good question,” he said Friday morning. “It’s different, for sure. But we have a different group and different guys here. That’s something that’s probably better suited to be asked maybe even after Sunday. Once we get our group, know what it is, whether it’s in there now or not ... it matters when we start the season or we’ll go nowhere.”

Brind’Amour was hoping to get an answer Friday night as the Canes hosted the Nashville Predators in a preseason game at PNC Arena. The Canes’ lineup, minus injured forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Jake Gardiner, was basically what Brind’Amour will have on the ice Oct. 3 when Carolina plays the Montreal Canadiens in the season opener.

The game Friday needed overtime to decide it, Ryan Johansen winning it for Nashville with 1:24 left in the period, beating goalie James Reimer for the 2-1 victory.

Petr Mrazek was the starting goalie for the Canes and played the first two periods, moving well, stopping all 20 shots, before Reimer took over in the third. Juuse Saros was in net for the Predators.

While the Canes controlled the play much of the first two periods, it took a Jordan Staal goal 19 seconds into the second for a 1-0 lead as Staal finished off a two-on-one rush.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson had an assist on the Staal goal in his first preseason game — and PNC Arena appearance — for the Canes since being acquired in the Faulk trade from the St. Louis Blues.

The Predators were better in the third. They tied the score 1-1, taking advantage of a Canes turnover and getting the goal from Anthony Richard, who beat Reimer with a five-hole shot.

Mrazek made some sharp saves in the second, shouldering down a shot by the Preds’ Daniel Carr in the final seconds of the period.

The Canes’ power play will need more work, and the puck movement could be smoother when Gardiner returns. Carolina managed three shots on four power plays in the first two periods.

The Predators dressed several players ticketed for the American Hockey League, including Raleigh native Josh Wilkins, who centered the third line. The Canes had a veteran lineup dressed — the reverse of the Canes-Preds game Wednesday in Nashville that the Preds won 3-0.

“It’s a fine line you’ve got to walk,” Brind’Amour said after the morning skate. “Are you sitting here trying to play your best right now, today, and push them, or does it really matter? No. That’s the honest truth. But what matters is we’ve got to know we can’t just turn it on. So that matters.”

After two weeks of training camp, the Canes will finish up preseason with a game Sunday against the Washington Capitals, with a 1:30 p.m. start at PNC Arena that concludes the annual Caniac Carnival.

Is the team where it needs to be two weeks after camp?

“It’s tough to say,” forward Teuvo Teravainen said after Friday’s morning skate. “It’s a new year. It’s a process. Everything can’t really be perfect right now.

“We’ve got to learn and get ready for the season opener, and we have a couple of more games here. We’re just trying to get in game speed again.”