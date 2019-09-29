Rays lose 4-1, heading to Oakland for AL Wild Card Game

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Fred Thornhill

The Tampa Bay Rays are headed west for the AL Wild Card Game.

Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, setting up a trip to Oakland for the wild-card round.

"It's going to be challenging," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the loss. "We're going to need Oakland to play like they haven't here for a while."

Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team's other hit.

The Rays (96-65) secured a postseason berth Friday and began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race. The A's shut out Seattle 1-0 on Saturday night to clinch home field for the wild-card matchup.

The Athletics won four of seven regular-season meetings with the Rays, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker.

"We're a confident team regardless of where we are," Duffy said.

The Rays are 48-32 on the road with one game remaining.

Teoscar Hernandez hit his 25th homer for Toronto, and Trent Thornton (6-9) pitched five effective innings. Rowdy Tellez had two hits and drove in a run.

The Blue Jays jumped on Ryan Yarbrough (11-6) for three runs before he recorded his first out of the game.

Hernandez connected for his second career leadoff homer. Cavan Biggio then singled and scored on Randal Grichuk's triple. Tellez added an RBI single.

"The first inning it seemed like just a lot of pitches found the center of the plate," Cash said.

Yarbrough allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

"I feel like I kind of cleaned it up a little bit as the game went along," Yarbrough said.

Thornton settled down nicely after a shaky first. The right-hander allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked four.

"Thornton set the tone after the first inning," Cash said. "I mean, they had a guy up and we didn't capitalize. That's kind of our chance right there."

Thornton's 149 strikeouts are the most for a Blue Jays rookie since Mark Eichhorn had 166 in 1986.

"He's really pitched well in his last nine starts for sure, and a great job again today," manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Ken Giles worked the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 opportunities.

After Duffy hit his first homer of the season off Sam Gaviglio, Richard Ureña restored Toronto's three-run cushion with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.

DUFFY DELIVERS

Duffy had gone 427 at-bats since his previous home run, the longest active streak in the majors and one he had been reminded of frequently by opposing videoboards.

"They put that on the scoreboard here every time we play," Duffy said. "I've been trying to get that off there for a while."

Duffy's last homer was on June 16, 2018, at Yankee Stadium. He missed 103 games this season because of a left hamstring injury.

ROOF REPORT

The retractable roof opened a few minutes before the game started, but rolled closed again after a light rain began falling in the first inning.

GET ON WITH IT

Biggio has reached safely in 28 consecutive games, breaking the Blue Jays rookie record (Russ Adams, 27 games, 2005).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: INF Yandy Díaz (left foot) got six at-bats in an instructional league game Saturday and will join the team in Toronto on Sunday. Díaz has been out since July 23 and is on the 60-day IL.

Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (right knee) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Brandon Drury. Montoyo said Guerrero hurt himself rounding second base Friday. Guerrero is day to day. ... SS Bo Bichette (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Bichette was hit on the batting helmet by a pitch at Baltimore last Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (6-7, 4.21) starts Sunday in his third appearance since returning from elbow surgery.

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (5-9, 5.00 ERA) is 9-9 with a 2.69 ERA in 25 career games against the Rays.