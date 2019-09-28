Incarnate Word leads early, holds on in 31-24 win

Keyondrick Philio ran for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took an early lead and held it to beat Abilene Christian 31-24 on Saturday night.

Jon Copeland threw for 170 yards for the Cardinals (2-2). Ameer King had 61 rushing yards and a score.

Incarnate Word led 13-3 at halftime thanks to two scoring runs by Philio. King's short TD run early in the third quarter made it 20-3. But the Wildcats (2-3) answered on the following drive with a Luke Anthony touchdown pass and, following a Cardinals fumble on the next series, Anthony struck again to close to 20-17 with 3:42 left in the third.

Tre Richardson stopped the Wildcats surge with a 56-yard interception return. A Cardinals field goal four plays later pushed their advantage to 23-17 early in the fourth and Philio's third TD run made it 31-17. The Wildcats scored late in the fourth to close to 31-24 and were on the move in the final minute when Jaylon Jimmerson intercepted Anthony, sealing the Cardinals win.

Anthony finished with 197 yards and two scores passing for the Wildcats.